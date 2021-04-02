MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 60,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 851,314 shares.The stock last traded at $15.06 and had previously closed at $14.40.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.