Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $42.80 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 491,575 shares in the company, valued at $27,592,104.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

