ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $34,367,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

NYSE:MAN opened at $101.29 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

