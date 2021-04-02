Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 1,532,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS MGDPF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.87. 88,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MGDPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.