Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$3.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOZ shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$498.75 million and a PE ratio of -58.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

