Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 43,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 52,731,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,373,227. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.