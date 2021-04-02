Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 378,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798,362 shares in the company, valued at $587,199,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,150 shares of company stock worth $5,314,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MMI opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

