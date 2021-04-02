Mariner LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of EJUL stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.