Mariner LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 169,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,469,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

