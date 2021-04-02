Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 10,077 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

