Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 314,643 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

