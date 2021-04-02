Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 1,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $328.05. The company had a trading volume of 995,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.49 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.