Maro Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Billion (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Maro has a market cap of $353.89 million and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 463.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,075.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 934,149,022 coins and its circulating supply is 477,123,866 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

