Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 55.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.33 ($0.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.71.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.