Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after buying an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after buying an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.