Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 938,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

MLM stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.88. 728,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,107. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $353.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

