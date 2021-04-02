Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Matador Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

