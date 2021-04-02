Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

