Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $704.14

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 704.14 ($9.20) and traded as low as GBX 676.50 ($8.84). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95), with a volume of 226,276 shares changing hands.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of £192.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

