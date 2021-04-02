Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.91.

MAXR opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 187,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

