Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

