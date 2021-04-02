McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

