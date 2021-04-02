McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 1,171,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

