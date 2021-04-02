McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,464 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,385,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,006,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 530,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,887. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.