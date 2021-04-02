MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 652,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

