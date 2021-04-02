Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,294,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $5,778,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,959.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.