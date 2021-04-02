MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,893,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 3,459,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 68,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEGEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

