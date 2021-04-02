Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

