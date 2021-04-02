Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Boosted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.