Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.94% of Meritage Homes worth $91,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

