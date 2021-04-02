Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.50.

Shares of MX opened at C$47.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

