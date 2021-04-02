MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

