MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

