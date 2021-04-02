Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,576,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,994,000 after buying an additional 336,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

