Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

