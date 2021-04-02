MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 11%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.67. 29,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,481,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in MicroVision by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.