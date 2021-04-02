Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MSEX opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

