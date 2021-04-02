Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

