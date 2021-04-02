MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MOFG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.73 million, a P/E ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.