Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 104.43% and a negative net margin of 165.06%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.54. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

In other news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $99,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,435,397.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,908 shares of company stock worth $717,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

