Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $31.66 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for about $541.26 or 0.00903102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and $549,902.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,491 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

