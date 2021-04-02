Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

MHK opened at $198.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $199.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.