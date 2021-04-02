MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.33 on Monday. MongoDB has a one year low of $117.71 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 38.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

