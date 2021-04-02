Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $306.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $192.00 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average of $280.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,171 shares of company stock worth $4,159,491 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.