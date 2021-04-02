Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $337.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $306.31 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $307.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock worth $4,159,491. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Moody’s by 894.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Moody’s by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

