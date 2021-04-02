Morgan Stanley Acquires 299,025 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of WEC Energy Group worth $120,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

