Morgan Stanley Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $56.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

AXS stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

