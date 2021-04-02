Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of EOG Resources worth $113,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.