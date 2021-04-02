Morgan Stanley Buys 177,267 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $117,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

