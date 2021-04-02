Morgan Stanley Buys 292,871 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Fortinet worth $130,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.